To the editor — Jeff Steere’s letter, published on Nov. 12, compels me to respond. Mr. Steere, I believe that you are mistaken about the purpose of the Electoral College. The founders intended state legislatures to select the president, thereby isolating the executive from the popular vote and unstable will of ordinary citizens like you and me. It was a noble idea based on the 19th century optimistic view of human nature, but it was anti-democratic by design, and it has not worked as intended.
Your assertion that the “Southern states were given equal status” ignores the effect of the three-fifths clause. That clause granted outsized power to slave states by allowing more representation based on the population of slaves despite the plain fact that slaves had no voice at all in the government.
The framers were indeed wise men, and the constitution is undoubtedly an eminent framework for democratic government, but it is not without its flaws. The framers knew that. That is why they listed their primary reason for writing it: “in order to form a more perfect union.” Moreover, that is why they built into it the capacity for it to evolve through the generations.
The Electoral College does not give equal voice to all our people regardless of where they live. It grants more power to residents of states with small populations relative to residents of states with large populations. It is well past time to consider whether it moves us toward a more perfect union or away from that idea.
RON SHAW
Yakima