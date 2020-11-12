To the editor — Why do we have the Electoral College? This process was put in place by our Founding Fathers to balance the presidential selection. If based on popular vote, states with higher population would control the outcome.
By assigning electoral votes to each area, this would give each area more of an equal say. Forming the original 13 colonies, the Southern states were given equal status in selecting a president. It is a good system to assure equal say in who our leader of choice will be. It gives equal voice to all our people, regardless of where they live.
JEFF STEERE
Yakima