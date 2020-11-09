To the editor — The election has barely ended and I'm already tired of "maybe we can all finally come together."
The news, this paper included, and Democrats in general have spent the last four years openly insulting the daylights out of conservatives. Since June, young liberal rioters and looters have destroyed thousands of lives in the name of social justice. Now that y'all will most likely have your way in the Senate, House and Oval Office, now "we're" united?
I'm sorry but I still don't agree with universal health care where the working class pays for the health care of every worthless bum. Regardless of what overreaching gun laws get passed, I still believe in my right to defend my home with lethal means. Don't like it? Don't break into people's homes, because they don't know what you're there to do.
Don't worry, though, we Republicans will handle this in the mature way, with loads of expletives and ranting calls to Rush Limbaugh.
Anyway, congrats to the left and Joe Biden on the presidential victory. Just remember, everything good that happens is because of you and everything bad is because of Trump. At least that's what the news, Herald-Republic included, will tell us.
ANDY SCHMIDT
Yakima