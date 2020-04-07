To the editor — Let me be the first to applaud the Democrats for moving their convention to August. And be the first to call for true reform of our elections. I believe our government is out of control and never quits looking for money it can consume. As an example, one stimulus package is not even signed by the president and they're already negotiating another one.
I believe we can solve a lot of problems by shortening the length of the election process.
1. No campaigning prior to 10 months from an election. This reduces the three years of campaigning we see today.
2. Conventions held three months (or less) before the election.
3. No outside campaign dollars can exceed 40% of inside contributions. Unspent campaign money to be collected by the state.
All of these changes will support the people.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima