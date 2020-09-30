To the editor — According to the YHR, an article on Sept. 14 stated that yet another whistleblower complained he was "pressured to suppress intelligence about Russian election interference." In the words of my teenage daughter, OMG!
According to Rep. Jim Himes, Democrat, "Putin feels empowered, probably inoculated in the U.S. because of the president's behavior." How Himes knows Putin’s feelings is a source of amazement to me. And what behavior is Himes referring to? Is he referring to the Trump administration’s sanctions, and criminal charges designed to call out foreign influence campaigns aimed at American voters? Apparently, according to the article, Russia is now "working to denigrate Democratic nominee Joe Biden." I imagine this would not be a difficult task and that Trump would not need the Russians' help.
Every election, lines are drawn, and they’re usually unfair to Republicans. We accept this fact and do what we can to further the cause. Occasionally, our voice gains the majority of sensible citizens. Other times, it does not, and we are stuck with a borderline socialist liberal in office. Someday, I would like to live in a world where I don’t hear the incessant false claims of the left.
MICHELLE BERTHON
Yakima