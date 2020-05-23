To the editor — According to Lincoln, the United States of America was founded as government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” Yet ever time the (expletive) hits the fan it’s the people getting heavily splattered while our privileged elected government officials remain unsoiled.
Whether Republican, Democrat or independent, we the people are expected to follow a multitude of state and federal rules or regulations. Yet our privileged elected officials (Democrat and Republican) are often seen on camera without masks or social distancing. Our governor is now looking to cut state budgets by 15% due to massive loss of revenue, duh!
As millions of unprivileged people are forced to stay home without jobs or income, why are our elected officials not being forced to take a 15% pay cut? Send them home to their local communities now stranded in confinement and lay off all those staffers! Oh, that’s right; when things open up, they will all get back their jobs and lost pay while millions of people will have lost their income, jobs and businesses forever.
When will elected officials be forced to abide by the same rules and regulations they impose on the people?
MIKE WILSON
Yakima