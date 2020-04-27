To the editor — Regarding a recent letter suggesting government orders need court challenges: Absolutely, when governments overstep their bounds. But our elected officials do have the right to curtail some rights under circumstances such as pandemic.
Federal quarantine authority falls within Congress’ authority to regulate interstate commerce. The U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Clause 3, gives Congress the power to “regulate commerce with foreign nations, and among the several states, and with the Indian yribes.” Laws passed by Congress provide further authority.
Washington state quarantine authority derives from laws passed by our state legislators, RCW 43.06, which grants state government and local health officers the ability to take steps necessary to prevent the spread of diseases. The law has been upheld as recently as 2018 by our state Supreme Court.
So yes, although it is good to question authority, our federal and state governments do in general have the authority to issue stay-at-home orders.
Regarding the letter asking whether we have the right to voice personal opinions, feelings or concerns: Yes, except when such a right conflicts with other rights, such as libel, slander, fighting words, etc. And freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences, such as censure, shunning or condemnation.
HEIDI BOLONG
Yakima