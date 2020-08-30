To the editor — Over the last two weeks, politics have been on full display and offer contrasting views of America. I find it interesting that Trump portrays Biden as a socialist intent on destroying the republic, all the while under his regime we have only continuing social injustice, racial unrest and income inequality. He promotes gun rights and allows for vigilantes to roam the streets under the guise of protecting their property. He continues to attempt to void the payroll tax that funds Social Security and kill Obamacare during a pandemic, with no alternative in sight.
He uses fear as his motivating factor to exhort his base and talks of nothing but how bad things will be should the Democrats win the election.He further indicates that should he lose come November, it was rigged against him from the start and that he may not leave the White House.
America is at a crossroad, and the choice is clear. We must vote with the conviction of our heart and elect the Biden-Harris team who shows that we the people can continue to be the shining light of freedom to the world and that fear will not cast its shadow over this country.
GARY COX
Ellensburg