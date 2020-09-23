To the editor — Coming from a military family, I have utmost respect for the military. A recent article in The Atlantic stated that President Trump repeatedly has disparaged members of the service, calling them losers and suckers. This was corroborated by other reliable sources. He previously belittled John McCain for being captured, beaten and tortured, so it is easy to imagine that he continues to denigrate our military. Despite playing sports in high school, he received five deferments for service during Vietnam because of bone spurs. (Trump claims they were temporary and do not affect his golfing.)
Trump declares he has done more than anyone for the military, but the Military Times, an independent bimonthly newspaper for military personnel, reports Trump has falsely claimed credit for veterans' aid packages that were passed during the previous administration.
I appreciate how much our servicemen and women contribute to our great country. No one will ever hear Joe Biden wonder aloud about the fallen, “I don't get it. What was in it for them?” Let's elect a president in November who honors our military and gives them the respect they deserve.
FLORENCE HARTY
White Salmon