To the editor — If there is one thing that has confounded me so far in 2020, it's the ability for a loud individual with a platform to pass themselves off as an expert. I understand how comforting it can be to agree with someone who seems like an expert. I just wish that more actual experts had the platform to be heard. That's why I'm voting for Dr. Tracy Rushing for Washington's 14th Legislative District in November.
From easily debunked hoax videos to bold-faced misrepresentations of hard data, there has been no end to the falsities contributing to the ongoing public health crisis in the country. Living in Yakima, I have seen the effects of inaction and misinformation for months. Yakima has had over 500% more cases of COVID-19 per capita than King County, which is somehow still the butt of a joke to many of Yakima's citizens. In this mess, State Rep. Chris Corry has been wastefully suing the governor and tweeting at Kanye West. I wish I was joking.
I say we kick the political hacks to the curb, skip the middleman and put an expert in the Statehouse. I'm voting for Dr. Tracy Rushing, for my loved ones and yours.
ANDREW PYTEL
Yakima