To the editor — A recent front-page article stated that 25% of total cases, and 32 of the deaths (most likely 100% of all deaths over 50 years of age) are from residents and staff of seven local long-term care facilities. Maybe social distancing and the stay-at-home restrictions have flattened the curve and eased the load on our hospitals (Virginia Mason Memorial has reported almost a 100-bed excess capacity, yet typically we have had less than 25 hospitalized daily for Corvid-19). But for the most vulnerable in our population, it seems our efforts have done very little to end their suffering and death. In addition, we have further isolated them from family and loved ones at the very time when caring and compassion is needed most.
My hat is off to the wonderful staff and nurses who are still caring for all these patients. My mother-in-law was in Landmark Care before COVID-19, and I am thankful she did not have to experience this current situation. I say a prayer each night for all those confined, and all providing care.
DAN KINNEY
Yakima