Educate your loved ones on dangers of fentanyl
To the editor — On Feb. 24, 2020, my brother died of a fentanyl overdose. The CDC recently released the data showing that during the 12 months ending in May 2020, there were over 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States, the highest number ever documented in a 12-month period.
While overdose deaths were already on the rise in the months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest numbers suggest what those of us who have lost loved ones to addiction fear most — an increase in overdose deaths during, and most likely, following the pandemic.
Fentanyl is not a big city problem; it is an everywhere problem that can unknowingly kill anyone in one dose, not just addicts. Please, take the time to educate your loved ones on the dangers of not just opioid addiction, but the illicit supply of fentanyl-laced drugs. Go to https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/opioids/fentanyl.html.
MEGAN TWEEDY
Yakima