To the editor — Congratulations are in order for your editorial published on Jan. 7. It was long overdue. If only more of the free press and moderate Republicans had stepped up at an earlier date to denounce this president's actions, we might have avoided Wednesday's attempted coup d'etat (although even normally staunch Trump supporters from Washington state like Dan Newhouse/Cathy McMorris-Rodgers have now condemned this affront to the republic).
This was a despicable event that was organized and egged on by Trump, who claimed it was going to be "wild" and is reported to have watched it gleefully on TV until aides exhorted him to call out the National Guard to quell the insurrection. After showing your courage in writing this opinion, it would not surprise me to find that your printing presses were stormed by local Trump zealots who threw MAGA hats and flags in to stop you from printing what needs to be said. Keep on doing what you're doing; this, too, will pass, and the truth shall overcome, eh?
GARY COX
Ellensburg