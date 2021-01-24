To the editor — Shame on the media for once again stoking divisional fires. The cartoon suggesting what the letter Trump left for Biden might have said was pure guesswork, as the content of that letter is not public. Biden himself said it was private.
How much better for healing would it have been if the cartoon had simply said "congratulations." And you wonder why the media is so mistrusted? Media screams we must heal and then jabs with the sword of words and keeps on jabbing when others have moved on.
MARY WERKHOVEN
Sunnyside