To the editor — The confused liberal must grope daily to explain the inexplicable vagarities of his tribe. (Is it "Blacks" or "African Americans" this week? Call MoveOn.org; do whatever they say.)
The equally confused conservative wonders where all the members of his tribe in D.C. disappeared to. (No conservative running for president again this round. Not many even talking about it.)
But surely all mature people can share the basic conservative sentiment: that good things are easily destroyed, but not easily created (your home, for instance). This is especially true of the good things that come to us as group assets: peace, freedom, law, civility, public spirit, the security of property and family life. In all of these, we depend on the cooperation of others, all the while having no means to obtain it by ourselves.
In respect to these things, the work of destruction is quick, easy and exhilarating (see downtown Portland now); the work of creation is slow, laborious and dull (see downtown Portland, 1970-2018). This is one reason why conservatives suffer such a disadvantage in public opinion: The conservative position is true but boring, while that of their opponents is exciting but false.
Good luck in November.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima