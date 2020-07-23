To the editor — The Yakima Valley is known for its conservative nature. But the politicians we elect must be able to work with the more liberal Democrats from the Seattle area who control the Legislature and the governor's office. Rep. Jeremie Dufault of the 15th District can do that.
In just one term, Dufault has become a well-liked and well-respected member of the House of Representatives. He has earned a reputation as a person who can work with people of different political stripes. We are fortunate to have him as our representative.
KATHY BACKSTROM
Zillah