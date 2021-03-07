To the editor — Red lights matter! No, this is not a political diatribe, but one based on a concern for self-preservation as individuals walk, bike and drive in Yakima Valley neighborhoods.
We do not really care how important your job, appointment, travel plans, or “hot date” may be when you put our lives in peril. I recall succinctly that green means go, red means stop, and yellow means slow your behind down. All of these colors were intended to protect each other in the constant interactions between vehicles and pedestrians.
Unfortunately, many operators of large brown or white delivery trucks, postal vans and passenger cars often show poor judgment in their driving behavior. The biggest apparent violators of common sense and human compassion, however, seem to be the haulers of refuse on their continual back-and-forth runs between the landfill and their home port. It is absolutely amazing that more death and destruction hasn’t occurred as a result of these drivers running red lights on Terrace Heights Drive.
This will probably offend some people, and I can hear the gears slowly turning, as some brilliant and enraged respondent formulates a monosyllabic retort of defense to this opinion. “Gentlemen, start your engines.”
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima