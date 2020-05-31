To the editor — I had to smile reading the May 26 YHR's Unleased article "Having a birthday cake, candles, cards and social distancing." It highlighted a drive-by birthday party. Let me tell you that drive-by celebrations are not only for the young, but also for the young at heart.
My friend's son, a Franklin Middle School teacher, organized a surprise 80th birthday drive-by parade for his dad. Now this 80-year-old recently finished a 7.5-mile hike at a decent pace. No preconceived age notions allowed.
I venture to say that the excitement and fun for the honoree were almost equally felt by the participants.
RITA FISHER
Yakima