To the editor — Congratulations, Herald-Republic, on your Microsoft grant to expand local journalism. For newcomers to the Valley, it would be helpful to restore to your archives and website the 2008 series “Hidden Wells, Dirty Water,” which documented the health disparities of Lower Valley residents relying on contaminated water – an ongoing issue.
I wrote the series, so I am biased. However, a federal judge, the EPA and Stanford University officials were among those who praised the reporting, and they are not biased. You might also think about exploring asthma among Valley children, another long-standing example of how social determinants affect health in Yakima County.
LEAH BETH WARD
Corvallis, Mont.