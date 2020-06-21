To the editor — This spring, I graduated from Granger High School in the Yakima Valley. Due to COVID-19, my friends and I are missing opportunities to celebrate graduation in front of our families. However, one bright spot is that I was selected as a Washington STEM Signing Day recipient.
Like athletes who sign with a college, STEM Signing Day honors graduating high school seniors who are committed to following a science, technology, engineering and math education and career. On June 16-18, celebrated my accomplishments with my family, friends, mentors and other STEM students from across Washington.
My dream is to use my STEM education to help people with their nutritional goals using the knowledge I have gained from pursuing my goal of becoming a registered dietitian.
COVID-19 has made the value of STEM education clear. This crisis proves that technology is so important as we move more online. It shows the value of science to address the challenges our world faces. This affects everyone.
Washington STEM Signing Day and my commitment to the future gives me hope that I can aim for my dreams and even be part of the solution to future problems that society may face.
PEDRO DELEON-GALVAN
Granger