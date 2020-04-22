To the editor — I am wondering what is happening in our country to our right to have and express our own opinions. I thought that right was guaranteed by the Constitution. It seems now that the requirements to be a city councilman or any other politician, a sportscaster or athlete, any college or public school personnel, or a business executive comes with the unwritten rule that you cannot voice any personal opinion, feeling or concern you might have on any subject.
I think the way Yakima City Councilman Jason White is being chastised, and Kay Funk before him, sets a terrible precedent for the future of Yakima.
PATRICIA DILLS
Moxee