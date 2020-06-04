To the editor — Seems to me that folks who congregate in churches, ignoring spacing, going to restaurants, businesses willy nilly (thank you, Selah mayor Sherry Raymond) or protest at the state Capitol with their big guns should be able to and required to sign the equivalent of a Do Not Resuscitate Order that they refuse testing or any medical help should they catch the virus – they should rely on their faith and trust in their guns and Army surplus camo. Don’t use up the resources everyone else desperately needs.
They should commit to pay all of the medical and other expenses of those who may have come into contact with them and contracted COVID-19. Put your money where your unmasked mouth is. If you can wear a stupid hat, you can wear a damn mask.
We’re already justifiably frightened by COVID-19. Having some crazy maskless person flaunting an assault weapon while yelling at you should freak you out more.
There’s no rational reason to put anyone else in harm’s way. You maskless “protesters” claiming whatever “freedom” you think you’re entitled to – I don’t care if you and yours get sick. It’s everybody else, you jerk. Just drink bleach and stay home.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah