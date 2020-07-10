To the editor — With great chagrin I read the letter to the editor recently from someone who quoted the statistics about the coronavirus, stating that 93% of people who get it are only partly ill and get well quickly. This was a plea to lighten up our quarantine and treat this disease lightly.
Do her statistics mention that with the 200,000-plus souls who live in our beautiful Valley, 1,400 people will get very sick, and many of them will die? Does she think we should write off this number just so people will not need to wear masks and use social distancing, the only two efforts that have proved effective against this pandemic? We could talk about our one hospital being close to shutdown due to nurses, doctors and staff being too ill to report to work.
BUSH PREACHER
Yakima