To the editor — The Public Disclosure Commission reports 40 of the 45 largest contributors, all giving $1,000 to $2,000, to Sen. Curtis King are located outside of our 14th Legislative District. For Rep. Gina Mosbrucker it's 39 and Rep. Chris Corry 38. Outside contributors include drug, insurance, construction, oil, utility, banking, beer and railroad companies.
Surprisingly, most of the money isn't being used for campaigning. It's being tucked away in a surplus account. King put $158,000 in a surplus account. Corry put $65,000 and Mosbrucker $42,000.
When push comes to shove, who will get most consideration outside donors or the voters? Common sense says special interests wouldn't pony up if it wasn't for the return. Years ago, local newspapers had reporters in Olympia reporting back home legislative activity. We had a much better idea of what was going on. Today much of the information is limited to what legislators and lobbyists choose to tell us.
In my lifetime, one of the most beloved state representatives was Jim Whiteside. He limited his contributors to the 14th, setting a limit of $100. Working for us is important. Consider voting for the excellent opposing candidates whose campaigns are not financed by special interests.
DON HINMAN
Yakima