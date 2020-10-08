To the editor — Sometimes and sadly an entire area can overlook a gift even when it's 14 acres in size. And, add to this the fact it's located in a place where it can't be missed.
This is, of course, the former Boise Cascade mill site, which for those of us understanding the value of marketing, provides an opportunity of a lifetime not just for Yakima but all of Central Washington.
While also too often overlooked, we are blessed with a vast array of things of interest to those wishing to visit. These include a diversity of population, fascinating history and nationally known agricultural production.
Yes, taking the old mill site to a major tourist attraction will require a great deal of effort and financial input.
However, as treated to the ingenuity here just waiting to be tapped, it would be the ultimate showcase. And there's even room for parking!
ALAN TAYLOR
Wapato