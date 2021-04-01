To the editor — A year into this pandemic, we are tired, and many people and businesses are broke or worse. It took a big fast fix – the 2021 COVID rescue plan -- because we are a big nation with a lot of folks. Acting fast, rounding up with relief help, some will get payments they don’t need. But if we rounded down instead, we’d have cut off folks who are hurting, often severely hurting.
We should individually redirect any stimulus money we don’t need. The feds did the best they could, acting quickly. We personally can do the rest. I have given a fair amount of my stimulus payments away to local groups and individuals most in need. So, let’s all redirect money to folks who need it if we don’t need it ourselves. Look around and give. Make it count.
People badly cite COVID-19 death numbers to make their arguments. Look at the whole country to make it easier. In 2019, there were 34,200 flu deaths in America. In 2020, we had roughly 350,000 COVID-19 deaths. Now we’ve had more than 550,000 COVID deaths. COVID and flu aren’t the same. Take it seriously. Wear masks, physically distance. Get the vaccine. Stop complaining.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah