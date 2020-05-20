To the editor — It amazes me that some nursing homes, state and private hospitals across the United States were so inadequately supplied with masks, protective gear and ventilators. Management has a responsibility to ensure that medical staff are properly equipped with safety equipment so they can treat patients without exposing themselves.
All nursing homes and hospitals should now be aware. Have a stock of supplies available. Don't expect the federal government to rescue you from your lack pf preparation. It's impossible for the federal government to know what kind of inventory hospitals and nursing homes have on hand. Managers or administrators, that's your job.
Hospitals were overrun with COVID-19 patients. They had to cancel elective surgeries, which account for most of their income. The federal government may reimburse states for some COVID-19 cost, but I would only cover under certain conditions. The federal government should not cover costs for states' huge deficits caused by mismanagement.
BERNIE PUE
Yakima