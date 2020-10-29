To the editor — I would like to agree with Richard DeZarn in his letter Oct. 21.
Look at how many have got sick with no organized response. Look at the thousands that have died. Look at how the scientists have not just been overruled but attacked. Look at the poor people in food lines. Look at the little kids ripped from their mothers. Are they drug dealers? Look at who took the word of Putin over our own Intelligence Department.
Like DeZarn, don’t listen to the nasty stuff. Vote with your eyes.
ATHEL MAY
Selah