To the editor — Please! Please! Stop letting our fires go uncontrolled. I am an 83-year-old lady and have lived in a lower valley of the Cascade Mountains my entire life. Never as a young girl and young adult did I see such negligence. Get the fires put out.
Our air is polluted severely. Our wildlife is sick or dying. People with health problems are seeing them exacerbated. Wake up! We are killing our planet. We may not be able to get on top of COVID-19 at the present time, but we definitely have the resources to extinguish the fires that are destroying our habitat. Please do something immediately before it is too late. Have our people in office gone totally crazy? The harm far outweighs the benefits of letting these land fires continue. Are the ones running land management totally asleep?
Look around you, people, see what you are letting happen. This will soon be a planet uninhabitable. Our children and grandchildren deserve more than what we are leaving behind. Shame on all of you in government positions that are capable of getting control of this major disaster burning all around us.
VIRGINIA B. ADAMS
Naches