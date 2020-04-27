To the editor — "Fear does not stop death. It stops life" -- Vi Keeland.
Death is a reality that will happen, it's a fact. The governor's mandate for "stay-at-home" has been accepted and mainly adhered to. But it's now time for the restrictions to be loosened. Our businesses and communities need to be opened. Our civil liberties and constitutional rights are being threatened. Our ability to make good decisions are not considered. We can be mindful of the vulnerable, practice proper hygiene, follow guidelines, and stay safe.
I believe that we respect this virus and its destruction. But we need to be respected also. We need to thrive, not just survive, as many are struggling during the lockdown. Washington state and American citizens are capable of making intelligent decisions. I do not and will not become dependent on the government to provide everything that I need when I am quite capable of doing on my own, if allowed.
Do not let this virus be the death of our way of life. Time to continue living.
JERI ELLIOTT
Yakima