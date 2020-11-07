To the editor — In a Nov. 1 letter, the writer stated that Joe Biden supports abortion. This is false. Biden supports a woman's right to choose, which is something entirely different. We live in a multicultural society, having differing ethical views. There are good people on both sides of ethical issues, including abortion. The choice is one of personal conscience and does not belong in politics. Hence Biden, as a public official, is correct in supporting a woman's right to choose.
As to Biden's Catholicism, Scripture tells us not to judge, lest we be judged. Christianity is based first on love of God and then neighbor as oneself. Biden's policies for health care, care of the environment, racial justice and personal integrity are values coming from his Catholic faith. As Catholics, we may differ on making abortion a single issue for voting, but this should not cause us to judge the faith of another.
ROBERTA RORKE
Yakima