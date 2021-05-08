To the editor — The May 4 opinion letter, “Republican hypocrisy, hyperbole is killing the party” was quite inaccurate when you fully consider party platforms and overall historical performances.
Instead of considering the long positive nature of the Republican Party and their relentless attempt to ensure the protection of the rights and freedoms of each legal citizen within this great nation, the author instead focused on a stereotypical description of the party based solely on its minority political extremist members versus the ideology of the party member majority. The Democratic Party could also be looked at in the same regard.
However, one must also look at the embracing behavioral traits of the party’s extremist members and their actions to prevent damage and destruction in relation to those members. Having seen chaos and destruction across the country in Democrat majority-controlled cities over the past several years now, I don’t think it is too hard to answer that question.
Lastly, to falsely imply that half of Republicans believe that the Jan. 6 protest was peaceful, would then imply that half of the people at the protest participated in the storming of the capital, which just isn’t true.
ERIC GEARY
Selah