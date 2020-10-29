To the editor — People upset about Trump’s personal tweets, which have no impact on daily individual lives, ignore the positive actions that have enhanced our country and individual lives. These include decreasing taxes; removing stifling regulations on businesses, which increased middle class jobs and incomes; and increasing our IRA/pension values. He renegotiated new trade agreements and worked with Mexico to reduce illegal immigration that benefited American workers. He strengthened our military and restarted NASA. He got us out of the U.S. economic disaster of the Paris Accords, which would have done nothing to curb mostly natural climate change.
Blaming Trump for the pandemic’s economic downturn and its deaths for not risking a panic by announcing it seriousness before a plan to deal with it could be formulated, while ignoring saving estimated thousands of lives by his shutting down travel from China early, is insane.
MICHAEL CAMPBELL
Selah