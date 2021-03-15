To the editor — Texas lesson: Don’t demand more of technology than nature allows. In order to keep a power grid viable, the grid baseload must be sustained. Without wind or sunshine, solar/wind energy vanishes. Laudable “green” methods that maintain the grid baseload are nuclear or hydroelectric.
By 2050, for a carbon-zero footprint, science estimates 3,080 zero-carbon power plants. Reliable 1,100 kWh nuclear power plants each cost $6 billion to $9 billion; regular replacement and refurb of those plants costs another $270 billion yearly, with additional regular maintenance and fuel.
Purchasing and building 3,080 nuclear plants is estimated at $30 trillion (including land acquisition, permits, and construction). Assuming a $4 trillion yearly national budget (over 30 years, $120 trillion), adding $30 trillion establishes 25% increase in government spending. Taxes? Average tax rate, 24% in 2019.
The total subsidies for each energy type and the percentage of energy generated are known. Solar/wind have extravagant subsidies hiding their cost. With solar/wind primary: Essentials of life are all reduced by increasing your energy costs dramatically.
Fifteen millennia of climate change continues. Energy uncertainty sacrifices security and freedom; hampers production, jobs and travel; and assures poverty for all. The Green New Deal is an existentially lethal fantasy.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish