To the editor — 2020 is shaping up to be eerily similar to the classic Orwellian novel "1984," which describes life in an autocratic and repressive society controlled by fear.
We have elected and unelected officials throughout the country controlling people's lives with mandates and rules purported to protect the citizenry from COVID-19. Most of these officials follow “group think” rather than common sense in their decision-making. The governor in Olympia is one of these.
In the process of “protecting” us, they are blatantly violating the Constitution and our liberties as a free people.
Never before in history have we quarantined healthy people and shut down normal activities such as churches, schools, travel, small businesses, sports and restaurants. The damage done by these draconian measures is far more destructive than COVID-19 itself.
Instead of “herd immunity” (nature’s way of coping with viruses) we have “herd mentality” where people believe what the mainstream media constantly tells them. We also have “thought police” in much of the social and mainstream media censoring dissenting opinion even it comes from reputable medical doctors and scientists.
Protect your God-given freedoms by not giving in to the spirit of fear.
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah