To the editor — The writer of “Don’t give in to ‘herd mentality’” (June 4) proclaims that quarantine and shutdown are “far more destructive than COVID-19 itself.” I doubt the families and friends of the 92 Yakima County residents who have died of COVID-19 would find this true. I agree that we need not give in to fear, but we shouldn’t deny reality. “Common sense” guides me to listen to scientists and to understand that following social distance guidelines helps protect me and my community.
The writer of “Would chip implants add intelligence?” denies the existence of racial injustice and disrespects peaceful protesters. People of all ages, races, ethnicities and religions march and kneel together to mourn deaths resulting from national failures to achieve equal justice and opportunity. They also march for hope and action so we can do better.
The writer repeated a debunked conspiracy theory and tagged those whose views and actions differ from his as “minimally minded … imbeciles” and “merely appear(ing) to be human.” I will not question the writer’s intelligence or humanity, but recommend readers recognize that his remarks lack factual basis and do not reflect reality.
SUSAN KAPHAMMER
Yakima