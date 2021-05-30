To the editor — I'm sure that as an MD, Dr. Richard Boyd understands what the word "myopic" means. I'm also sure it is a word that applies to his own letter, which advocates for learning only one side of history in a multi-faceted and complex region. Yes, the Holocaust was horrible, and Jewish people have suffered from oppression for thousands of years, but that does not bestow upon anyone the right to maintain an apartheid-like prison for decades against other people who had nothing to do with the Holocaust.
Perhaps we shouldn't have to say it, but one-sided diatribes like Dr. Boyd's make it necessary: Palestinian lives matter. (And no, it is not anti-semitic to say that.)
KEN JONES
Yakima