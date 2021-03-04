To the editor — Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the famous Soviet dissident and writer, coined the phrase “Live not by lies.” He had lived under a regime that was built on lies and experienced the horrors of a totalitarian government that controlled the populace with lies using media and coercion.
Solzhenitsyn refused to accept the lies and paid a terrible price, being sent to a Gulag slave camp in Siberia because he would not accept the state propaganda. After surviving the Gulag, he was exiled by the Soviet regime and settled in America.
While living in America and enjoying our freedoms, he noticed that Americans were not cherishing and protecting our God-given constitutional freedoms. He noted that we were becoming more secular and abandoning our Judeo-Christian values. He warned that if we forgot God, we would ultimately pay a price similar to what the people of the Soviet Union had paid.
After the Soviet Union fell, Solzhenitsyn moved back to his homeland in Russia, leaving his warning to America and the West to “Live not by lies.” We must not believe the lies from the elites in media, academia and politics lest we also fall.
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah