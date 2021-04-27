Don’t be misled about the intent of critical race theory
To the editor — Our community was recently targeted with egregious misinformation in a full-page advertisement regarding SB5044, SB5194, SB5227 and SB5228. The advertisement profoundly mischaracterizes the academic movement and theoretical framework known as critical race theory.
Critical race theory does not “turn back time” as the advertisement suggests. Rather, it acknowledges the ways that the law and other social structures, including educational and medical institutions, often codify and reinforce racial disparities and stereotypes through seemingly “neutral” policies or practices.
Critical race theory identifies the existence and operation of racial inequity in society and explores the historic origins of this ongoing reality. The proposed bills seek to dismantle institutional racism in the public-school system, require equity trainings at colleges and universities, and address disproportionate health outcomes in health care.
These bills make sense because data shows these institutions are rife with racial disparities and disproportionate, negative outcomes impacting communities of color. As a law student, learning about critical race theory helped me gain a more complete and nuanced understanding of our legal system. As a practicing attorney, it helps contextualize my work. Critical race theory is one tool among many in our collective toolbox as we work for a more inclusive, equitable and just world.
KEALLY CIESLIK
Yakima