To the editor — The Astria Regional hospital closure has come at the worst possible time. My last letter suggested forming a public hospital district to fund the second Yakima hospital. Horrible times have moved faster than anyone would have thought possible. Therefore I am suggesting that both the City Council and County Commission request Gov. Inslee to use his emergency powers to purchase Astria through eminent domain and have the state Department of Health reopen it and manage it for a coronavirus care center.
Hospital overload in other countries is beginning to be a huge factor in deaths. People, get it through your thick heads that it can happen here. Poverty, population density and hospital overload are killers in this fight. Please, public officials, do not fool around on this until it is too late. This is an answer that is sitting waiting for vision and leadership to show up. Any takers?
GEORGE H. PECHTEL
Yakima