To the editor — I am writing to ask the Herald to consider its choices in selecting columns on automobiles.
In the Jan. 25 paper was an article about our Dungeness crab likely being injured by high CO2 levels. On the last page was an article about an impractical automobile with 505 horsepower and terrible fuel efficiency.
Most of the reviews of cars you choose to print fall into a similar mode. I understand on an intellectual level that folks like to read about “exotic, luxury” items, sable coats, big diamonds, huge mansions, etc. These articles tend to say things like “a breathtaking $28,200 premium, but it’s worth every cent.”
My opinion is that you are participating in encouraging folks to think that these vehicles are desirable and acceptable in our society. Certainly it appears the vehicle manufacturing corporations seem to prefer making large, expensive, fuel inefficient, high profit vehicles. Climate change isn’t their responsibility. It is ours.
PAUL VANDENBERG
Zillah