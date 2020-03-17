To the editor — It is my understanding that since Astria's bankruptcy and the closure of Astria Regional hospital, our remaining Virginia Mason Memorial hospital is currently at full capacity, with few if any beds available in the facility from day to day.
The news from Italy, of an overwhelmed health care system leaving patients who are experiencing acute COVID-19 symptoms without care or displacing those with other life-threatening health conditions, is heart-wrenching. Under our current scenario in Yakima County, symptomatic patients needing medical treatment may be without care once their number is more than a handful.
One important action that our community can take to prepare for acute cases of the COVID-19 virus is to work on temporarily reopening Astria hospital, including restaffing and maintaining adequate respiratory support equipment. Delaying this decision, or becoming delayed in bureaucracy, could have devastating effects on our community.
It is extremely heartening that the County Commission declared a state of emergency; I hope that local officials will use this status to secure state or federal support needed to quickly reopen the hospital.
To follow a wise man's advice, let us "Stay calm and carry on."
KATRINA STRATHMANN
Naches