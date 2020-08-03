To the editor — To U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse: Our country is in more danger at this moment than any time in our history, and you are part of the problem, so blind to the depth of the corruption in the black hole of the White House that in spite of my very pointed letters to you about not voting for another Republican at any level until Trump is out of office, you ignored my concerns and cavalierly dropped off your current campaign sign at my home without permission.
I would love to burn it at the Portland Black Lives Matter demonstrations standing alongside the peaceful veteran, beaten for asking a question; and the “wall of moms” and the mayor gassed for facing Trump’s troops; but I’m stuck in my home to save my life from the virus.
I can vote from here, until Trump defunds the USPS.
As my representative it’s your job to protect me from this president, because if you don’t he will do anything, and I mean anything, to aid and abet foreign powers to control our November election. He openly neglected “Democratic” states with inaction at the beginning of this pandemic, and now he’s openly and defiantly attacking “Democratic” cities’ children with armed troops on our own streets.
Americans, and family, are literally dying, and you’re in lockstep with this insane tyrant who only understands total control, who takes absolutely no responsibility and demands complete loyalty, which he apparently has from you; and your reelection sign will not be displayed in my yard.
I told your campaign foot soldiers that two years ago. I meant it.
AUDREY RICE
Yakima