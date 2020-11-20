To the editor — Once again they shut the state down and bring everyone to their knees. Do they really have any facts or data for their actions, or is it all just more politics? Has anyone seen or does any data even exist to indicate the number of COVID-19 cases from restaurants, hardware stores, fast food stores, gas stations, the library, gym or any other small business or service?
Maybe they should pay all of these people they're shutting down, cash reimbursement for each day.
RYAN SIEGMETH
Yakima