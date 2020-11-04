To the editor — Every day we read about how many positive cases of COVID there are that day. But we never read about any follow-up on these people. If 30 people test positive in one day, are all 30 tracked to determine if they quarantined? Does anyone know if those people went back to work the next day and went on with their normal routine? If there is no follow-up, no change in behavior what is the point of the testing?
Isn't there a big difference between dying with COVID and dying from COVID? If you died in a car wreck, they might find COVID in your system, but that doesn't mean you died from COVID. We all may have germs for the flu, pneumonia and COVID in our system, but that doesn't mean you are actually sick from these diseases. Your immune system can override these things.
How many COVID deaths are truly from COVID? There certainly are some, but maybe not the outlandish numbers we are told. Before the COVID disease, what did a very ill, older person die of? There may have been several factors contributing to his death.
J.J. BUTLER
Yakima