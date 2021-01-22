To the editor — Having family in Yakima, I read the Yakima Herald-Republic article "Yakima doctor retires after delivering an estimated 12,000 babies" (Jan. 4). I congratulate longtime OB-GYN Dr. Kevin Harrington on an outstanding career and wish him and his family well. Although he didn't deliver me, I think he did deliver some of my nieces, nephews and younger cousins.
For a doctor to deliver 12,000 babies into this world is quite an accomplishment which is nothing to sneeze at. However, the part of the article that has greater significance and is a more long-lasting legacy is that the article told that Dr. Harrington perfected his skill as a surgeon. Specifically, the article noted that "doing vaginal surgery is a real challenge, and doing difficult vaginal surgery is a real challenge." Furthermore, one of his colleagues said of Harrington: “Single-handedly he probably taught a number of residents ... to do good vaginal surgery." In my view, that is the bigger achievement to honor. Because it passes that delicate skill on to future surgeons.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas