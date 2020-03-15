To the editor — Water is the life’s blood of our Yakima Valley. It grows our crops. It grows our economy. It keeps our lawns and flowers green. Many years ago, my mother worked for (and retired from) the SVID, Sunnyside. I remember her telling me how hard the ditch riders worked to keep the irrigation ditches clean.
As I walked my dogs along the irrigation ditch, I noticed three men down inside it working diligently to clean debris out of the canal. They filled a blanket and lifted it out of the ditch to dump it onto a truck and then returned and did the same countless times. This is hard work, really hard work. So, when you see that water flowing through that irrigation ditch, say a big thank you to the folks who make certain it is clean and unobstructed. Well done, ditch riders.
MARK DRISCOLL
Yakima