To the editor — Lynn Buchanan’s recent letter raised an important issue. He referenced a failure of leadership and an abdication of duties by some of our elected city officials. I believe his letter was, at least in part, referencing Jason White’s chronic absence from City Council meetings. I agree that this is a grave problem and is harming our community.
However, Buchanan also made an artificial link between the current failings of elected leaders and the valuable outcomes of Montes v. City of Yakima, a case filed by the ACLU on behalf of Yakima’s Latino voters. In Montes, the federal District Court found that Yakima’s at-large districting system violated section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act and ordered the creation of seven single-member districts. Citywide elections in Yakima had resulted in the total exclusion of Latino leaders from elected office, a pattern that also caused grave harm to our community.
It is dangerous to suggest that the outcome in Montes is a cause of the poor performances by certain elected officials today. Among other things, doing so subtly erodes trust in the current voting system, something we need now more than ever.
KEALLY CIESLIK
Yakima