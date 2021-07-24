To the editor — Matt Brown for the Yakima people! His vision and plan are clear: honor and empower the people using logic, discernment and creativity to get things done.
Matt works well with people and is trusted by the community. I was fortunate to come across Matt's online COVID-19 data page in 2020. He used information from local and state health districts to put forth precise facts that were easily understood. I am a news junkie and looked forward to his daily posts. They were reliable, honest and straightforward -- just like Matt.
Matt is interested in the community's well-being. He has a common sense approach to giving back to the people. Matt has great ideas to encourage small businesses to thrive and help people find housing. He has an eye for detail and an intelligence that is desperately needed in government today.
A small business owner who believes in the American Dream and a family man who will work for the people is exactly who Matt Is, and we desperately need his common sense approach to the problems we are facing today. Matt will work diligently for the people.
I encourage Yakima District 6 voters to check that box for Matt Brown!
STACY RYAN
Wapato