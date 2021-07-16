To the editor — Majority voters in Yakima City Council District 2 know a thing or two. One, "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard" -- H.L. Mencken. Two, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time," Maya Angelou.
Said district has 41,000 residents. In 2017, exactly 537 believers saw, heard, liked, voted for Jason White. A tidy 67% majority. In appreciation, he skipped 41 council meetings, pocketing a salary of about $1,000 a month. Some non-believers filed a recall petition citing indolence, spouting, etc. It was passed up to our state Supreme Court justices, who inquired:
"1. So, is Mr. White also Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde?
2. So what if he vanished?
3. So what if Mr. White's statements on social media were, "scientifically inaccurate and intemperate?"
4. You held your election, so what did you expect? Denied."
In response, the council is considering a mandatory attendance rule for members, a direct affront to the expectations, standards and values of the District 2 voting majority, aka The so-whats. absentee, irresponsible, bilious hambones as elected officials?
Yep. Ask Rep. Gaetz and Individual 1. An American tradition. Case closed.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley